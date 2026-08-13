The war didn’t end when the missiles stopped. It ended when Washington quietly lost the argument. On August 7th, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye signed a joint defense agreement invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter — and within days, Iranian officials were calling it proof that U.S. security dominance in the region is collapsing. A separate 60-day deadline, tied to the Islamabad memorandum signed in June, lands this Sunday. What happens after that deadline may decide whether Washington gets an exit ramp — or loses the region outright.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Why the Makkah pact’s “collective security” model was designed years ago by Putin and Xi — and how Pakistan became its enforcer

The two-part deal Iran is reportedly willing to make through Pakistani mediation — and the one condition that isn’t negotiable

Why Brent crude barely moved after fatal Red Sea attacks, and what that number is actually signaling

The backchannel to JD Vance that Iran and Pakistan say produced an “affirmative signal” — with Trump’s position still unclear

Why South Asia defense analyst Pravin Sawhney puts a hard forecast on the U.S. exit — and the specific reason November is the deadline

What Iran has reportedly agreed to compromise on, and the two things it says it will never trade away

The Aug. 16 deadline changes what Trump can credibly claim by Monday morning. Subscribe now to get the full briefing before that clock runs out.