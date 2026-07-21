Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/101“He’s completely trapped"Transition ProtocolJul 21, 2026101ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsWhy the Red Sea just closed5 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolIran’s one condition for peace5 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: PEPE EXPOSES Trump BEGGED Munir for an Off-Ramp-Then Rejected It HERE'S WHY?5 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolWhy Pakistan won’t save the SaudisJul 20 • Transition ProtocolOil just ran out of exitsJul 20 • Transition ProtocolA personal message from the Leader is being hand-carried into Islamabad right nowJul 20 • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA LARRY:Zero Exits: Houthis Blockade Saudi Arabia-Iran’s Secret Letter to PakistanJul 20 • Transition Protocol