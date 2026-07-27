His Own generals told him: stop wasting missiles

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/134His Own generals told him: stop wasting missilesTransition ProtocolJul 27, 2026134ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsUkraine just struck Iran. The two wars merged this weekend4 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolThe official number is under 20. Sources say it's over 6004 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolInsiders: a US ground war meets one million defenders4 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolSABBY SABS: Russia's WAR Just Collided With Iran's WHY? Where Does it End? WHITE House Meeting4 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolTehran source: the nuclear program ADVANCED during the war7 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA Exposes Iran's Trump Card: Netanyahu Told the US NO, Our Sources Say the NUCLEAR Brake Is OFF7 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolTwo more weeks of war and the US runs out of these7 hrs ago • Transition Protocol