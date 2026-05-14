30-YEAR INSIDER reveals why the dollar collapses by 2030 — and why holding dollars is "as silly as a mud wall."
In this explosive Power Shift interview, Andy Schectman — President of Miles Franklin and 30-year veteran of the precious metals industry — sits down with host Zulfiqar Ali
#andyschectman #milesfranklin #goldinvestor #petrodollar #brics #china #mbridge #goldreserves #dedollarization #powershift #zulfiqarali #precousmetals #dollardies #2030
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Holding Dollars Is As Silly As a Mud Wall
May 14, 2026
30-YEAR INSIDER reveals why the dollar collapses by 2030 — and why holding dollars is "as silly as a mud wall."
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