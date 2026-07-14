Three weeks ago, the Iran–US memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 looked like it might actually hold. Ships were moving through the Strait of Hormuz again, oil prices had eased, and a 60-day clock was running toward a permanent settlement.

That clock is now in serious trouble.

Over the past week, the truce that ended the 2026 Iran war has come apart in public: Iran hit vessels transiting the strait, the US answered with strikes reaching Tehran itself, and on July 13 President Trump ordered the naval blockade of Iranian ports reinstated — a blockade he’d formally lifted only weeks earlier. Iran has called it piracy. Oil markets are watching. And in the middle of all this, the funeral proceedings for Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have continued, with power inside Tehran now consolidating around his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei.

That’s the backdrop for the latest episode of Pepe Escobar’s Transition Protocol, recorded July 14 with Pakistan-based analyst Zulfiqar Ali — known to viewers as “Mr. Z.” It’s a dense, fast-moving conversation, and not everything in it is equally solid. So here’s the breakdown: the parts that are already public record, and the parts that are, for now, one channel’s sourcing — worth taking seriously, but not yet confirmed elsewhere.

What’s actually confirmed

Strip away the framing and the spine of this episode lines up with what’s been independently reported: the naval blockade is back, Trump floated (then walked back) a 20% transit levy in favor of trade deals with Gulf states instead, and Iran is still insisting that passage through Hormuz happens on its terms, not Washington’s — including threats against any ship that doesn’t use Iranian-designated routes. Tanker traffic has been a fraction of pre-war volumes since the MOU was signed, and this week’s strikes on Iranian port cities have put the whole 60-day framework back in doubt. None of that is speculative. It’s the reason “Strait of Hormuz” is trending in the first place.

The claim leading the episode: “Trump is listening”

The moment Escobar and Ali built the episode around comes late in the conversation, around the 26–29 minute mark. Ali says Turkish President Erdogan and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir have each spoken with Trump directly on two occasions, working a back-channel to pull the deal back from collapse — and that, in his words, Trump is listening and it hasn’t been reported anywhere else.

It’s a genuinely interesting claim, and it fits a pattern that’s plausible on its face — Pakistan and Turkey have both positioned themselves as Iran-adjacent mediators before. But it rests entirely on Ali’s own sourcing at this point. No outside outlet has confirmed the calls. Treat it as a lead worth watching, not a fact.

The other big “developing” threads

A few more claims from the episode are worth flagging the same way — plausible, consequential, and single-sourced for now:

Mojtaba Khamenei’s nuclear posture. Escobar says sources close to the new Iranian leadership describe an active internal review that could put Iran’s NPT membership itself on the table. Nothing this significant has surfaced publicly yet.

The oil-reserve countdown. The claim that the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a “critical” threshold by mid-August, pushing pump prices sharply higher, is presented as a projection shared with the hosts — not a published figure from the Department of Energy.

The Sana’a incident. Escobar describes an Iranian aircraft carrying a Yemeni delegation nearly being shot down on approach to Sana’a, with the pilot diverting to Hodeida. Who was responsible — a Saudi strike or something else — is, per the episode itself, unknown.

The four-capital rescue effort. Beyond the Trump calls, the episode describes Pakistan, Turkey, and Qatar working in parallel to get negotiations restarted within 10–15 days.

None of this should be dismissed — Escobar and Ali both work sourcing networks that have been early on regional stories before. But “early” and “confirmed” aren’t the same thing, and the honest way to read this episode is as an insider assessment of where things might be heading, not a settled account of where they are.

The lighter moment: mango diplomacy

Amid the war-and-oil material, there’s a genuinely human aside around the 35-minute mark — what the hosts call “mango diplomacy,” a small gesture of goodwill reportedly exchanged between officials as a signal that backchannel doors are still open even as the public relationship deteriorates. It’s a reminder that de-escalation, when it happens, often starts with something almost absurdly small.

Why this matters beyond the news cycle

Underneath the individual claims is a bigger, well-supported argument Escobar keeps returning to: that a war originally framed around regime change and nuclear containment has, in practice, ended with Iran holding real leverage over the world’s most important oil chokepoint — and that more transit priced outside the dollar, even gradually, is a bigger long-run story than any single week’s headlines. That’s an interpretation, not a fact, but it’s one grounded in something real: Iran has, in practice, been setting the terms of passage since the ceasefire, not the other way around.

The bottom line

If you’re tracking this story for what it means for oil prices, shipping, or the odds of the MOU surviving its 60-day window, the confirmed facts alone are enough to justify attention: the blockade is back, strikes have resumed, and the diplomatic clock that was supposed to produce a permanent deal by mid-August is now running against a much less stable backdrop than it was three weeks ago. Everything else — the back-channel calls, the NPT deliberations, the Yemen incident, the exact SPR timeline — is source-based reporting from one channel’s network, offered as a lead worth watching rather than settled history. Worth following. Worth some skepticism too, until someone else confirms it.

Based on the July 14, 2026 Transition Protocol episode with Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali.