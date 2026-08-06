HORMUZ REOPENS:Iran’s RULES Now But Washington isn’t on the list The US would never AGREE to this??

Iran has published a draft plan for the Strait of Hormuz that would bar US and Israeli vessels, require compensation from countries it deems hostile before they may transit, and fine violators up to 20% of cargo value — with inbound traffic managed by Iran and outbound traffic overseen jointly with Oman. Brent crude rose roughly 4% to above $82 as the text emerged. Transition Protocol can report the part of this settlement the wires are not carrying: sources close to the negotiations tell us Washington has been pushed back into the Islamabad channel it spent five months trying to route around, that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding remains the unchanged center of gravity, and that the next round is being prepared with Pakistan as guarantor.

Vijay Prashad joins Zulfiqar Ali to explain the mechanism the headlines are missing. If a shipping company needs an Iranian clearance to enter the strait, it is exposed to US tertiary sanctions — and if Washington starts issuing waivers to keep oil moving, the sanctions architecture begins to come apart. The real chokepoint is not the navies. It is the insurers. We also cover the Ankara–Riyadh–Islamabad meeting with no American seat, why Saudi Arabia is quietly accepting an outcome it dislikes with the Red Sea closing to its tankers, the Iranian delegation that spent three days in Islamabad, and the serious economic damage inside Iran that President Pezeshkian acknowledged in his 5 August address.

Analysis by Vijay Prashad, historian and journalist, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, founding contributor to this channel. Hosted by Zulfiqar Ali for Transition Protocol. Sourced claims are labelled on screen as sourced and not independently confirmed. The Iranian plan discussed is a draft under parliamentary review, not enacted law, and any final agreement would require approval by Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Recorded 6 August 2026. Full written brief for paid members at the Transition Protocol Substack, twice weekly.

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