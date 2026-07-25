Transition Protocol

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
5h

"SCO"...Shanghai Cooperation Organization?

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
5h

Another sentence here is unclear.

"Hormuz was already closed. Now the back door’s on fire too."

I assume it is the Jizan refinery that is on fire, not the Port of Yanbu.

The Port of Yanbu could be inferred by the 'back door' reference since oil is being shipped out of this port since Hormuz is closed (Hormuz the front door, Yanbu the back door).

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