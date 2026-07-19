How many missiles does the U.S. actually have left?“EMPTY ARSENAL”

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2224How many missiles does the U.S. actually have left?“EMPTY ARSENAL”Transition ProtocolJul 19, 20262224ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsThe U.S. is punching itself out: “AMERICA IS LOSING?”16 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolThe one condition Washington doesn’t want read aloud16 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEMERGENCY BROADCAST: PEPE Exposes: US BOMBS Iran's Nuclear Plant TEHRAN Unleashes Heaviest Strikes on US Bases16 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolA former CIA analyst on what Iran’s NPT warning really means.“NO NUKES → NUKES?” Jul 17 • Transition ProtocolIran switched off US GPS. Now its missiles don’t miss.IRAN STOPPED MISSINGJul 17 • Transition ProtocolName one agreement the US hasn’t broken. He’ll waitJul 17 • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: LARRY & PEPE -China's 72-HOUR Ultimatum to the US -Fix the Iran DEAL by Monday Or It's WARJul 17 • Transition Protocol