Power Shift By Zulfiqar ali

Power Shift By Zulfiqar ali

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If You Save in Dollars, You’ll Go Broke

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Power Shift
May 14, 2026

30-YEAR INSIDER reveals why the dollar collapses by 2030 — and why holding dollars is "as silly as a mud wall."

In this explosive Power Shift interview, Andy Schectman — President of Miles Franklin and 30-year veteran of the precious metals industry — sits down with host Zulfiqar Ali

#andyschectman #milesfranklin #goldinvestor #petrodollar #brics #china #mbridge #goldreserves #dedollarization #powershift #zulfiqarali #precousmetals #dollardies #2030

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