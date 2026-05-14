If You Save in Dollars, You’ll Go Broke

30-YEAR INSIDER reveals why the dollar collapses by 2030 — and why holding dollars is "as silly as a mud wall."



In this explosive Power Shift interview, Andy Schectman — President of Miles Franklin and 30-year veteran of the precious metals industry — sits down with host Zulfiqar Ali



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