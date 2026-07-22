Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1712“Insiders say a final showdown is 10 days away.”Transition ProtocolJul 22, 20261712ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent Posts“Iran is rendering America deaf, dumb and blind.”7 hrs ago • Transition Protocol“Iran is forcing the U.S. out of the Gulf — base by base.”7 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: EX CIA -PEPE: Iran is now forcing the United States out of Persian Gulf 10-day countdown7 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolWhy the Red Sea just closedJul 21 • Transition Protocol“He’s completely trapped"Jul 21 • Transition ProtocolIran’s one condition for peaceJul 21 • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: PEPE EXPOSES Trump BEGGED Munir for an Off-Ramp-Then Rejected It HERE'S WHY?Jul 21 • Transition Protocol