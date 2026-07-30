Why Trump’s own generals told him he’s already run low on the interceptors he’d need for a real war

The exact MOU article Iran is using to force a full U.S. withdrawal within 90 days

How Saudi Arabia accidentally opened a second war front — and why Iran is thrilled about it

The secret clause buried in the 2027 defense budget that would hand U.S. Central Command’s war in West Asia to Netanyahu

Why one Pakistani Field Marshal has more direct access to both Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader than anyone else alive

The frozen-funds number Iran just quietly doubled — and why Washington should be worried

The reason Trump hasn’t flattened Iran’s energy infrastructure has nothing to do with restraint. It has a name: the petrodollar. And it’s cracking.