Iran Already Won. Trump Just Won't Say It.
Six months in, the man with the bombs has no options left — and the country he's bombing knows it.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
Why Trump’s own generals told him he’s already run low on the interceptors he’d need for a real war
The exact MOU article Iran is using to force a full U.S. withdrawal within 90 days
How Saudi Arabia accidentally opened a second war front — and why Iran is thrilled about it
The secret clause buried in the 2027 defense budget that would hand U.S. Central Command’s war in West Asia to Netanyahu
Why one Pakistani Field Marshal has more direct access to both Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader than anyone else alive
The frozen-funds number Iran just quietly doubled — and why Washington should be worried
The reason Trump hasn’t flattened Iran’s energy infrastructure has nothing to do with restraint. It has a name: the petrodollar. And it’s cracking.