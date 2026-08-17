Iran’s US-brokered MOU expired Monday, and Washington has no plan for what comes next. Trump spent the day threatening to bomb Oman over a shipping-fee negotiation nobody in Washington seems to understand. Behind him, an oil-tanker ETF has gone from $67 to $387 since February. Analysts close to the situation describe Iran shifting from a defensive posture to something closer to offensive planning. That shift reportedly includes discussion of targeting a US Navy ship enforcing the blockade. The US ships doing that enforcing are running short on food and resupply, a problem that predates Trump by a decade. What happens next depends on whether Washington notices the tide has already gone out.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Oil-tanker charter prices jumped from $67 to $387 since February — a direct proxy for what it now costs to move crude out of the Gulf.

Iran now settles the large majority of its trade in Chinese and Russian currency instead of US dollars.

Pakistan has opened six land routes through its Indian Ocean ports to move goods overland into Tehran.

A 21-person Iranian delegation , led by two senior officials, is reportedly headed to Islamabad for talks with civilian and military leadership.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly threatening sanctions he’s called the harshest the world has ever seen.

The US Navy’s fast combat supply ship fleet was cut from four ships to two roughly a decade ago — years before this crisis began.

The MOU’s 60-day negotiating window closed today — here’s what sources close to Iran’s leadership are reportedly saying happens next.