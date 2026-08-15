MBS called Trump again. Not the call you already know about — a second, separate call, made a day and a half before this briefing, and it wasn’t a courtesy check-in. According to sources with direct access to both the Pakistani mediation table and the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Saudi Arabia just told Washington, in plain terms: no Saudi bases, no Saudi airspace, no Saudi infrastructure for any renewed strike on Iran. Full stop.

Twenty-four hours later, someone flew a private jet from Abu Dhabi to Tehran carrying roughly $3 billion in cash and two tons of gold.

Neither of those things has been reported anywhere else. Both come from the same emergency briefing recorded this weekend — because, per the hosts, something happened that couldn’t wait until Monday.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Why a former CENTCOM commander showed up in Riyadh right after MBS’s second call — and what his total silence afterward actually signals

The real reason the UAE is scrambling to repair ties with Tehran, and what it says about who UAE’s leadership now thinks lost this war

Iran’s actual timeline: how many days Tehran’s hardliners have agreed to give diplomacy before “the military clock restarts”

The specific new military integration step Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia just took that goes far beyond the pact’s paperwork

Why nobody — not analysts, not journalists, not even Chinese state media — can answer who would actually guarantee any Hormuz settlement

The exact swarm-boat number Iran is prepared to deploy if the US tests the strait, and why Iran’s new #2 official reportedly wants them to try

The diplomatic window described in this briefing is measured in days, not weeks. Subscribe now to see exactly how many are left, and what happens when they run out.