Iran Is Dictating the Terms Now
Not raising the cost of staying, like Iraq or Afghanistan did — actually writing the settlement. A historian who's spent decades watching US wars end says he's never seen this before.
Iran Is Dictating the Terms Now
For twenty-five years, Washington has handed adversaries finished peace deals and called it diplomacy — Iraq’s Oil-for-Food, the Oslo Accords, even the Good Friday Agreement, each one drafted in advance and presented as take-it-or-leave-it. Ukraine’s peace talks in Ankara and Minsk got the same treatment: dismissed the moment they didn’t suit Washington’s maximalist demands. That pattern, according to historian and Tricontinental director Vijay Prashad, has now hit a wall it can’t get through. Iran isn’t negotiating within the parameters Washington set. It’s setting the parameters itself — and forcing the United States to accept a sequencing it spent months trying to avoid.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The exact three-part leverage Iran used to flip twenty years of US-dictated diplomacy on its head
Why one digital signature required to enter the Strait of Hormuz could unravel the entire US tertiary sanctions system
The Trump bypass attempt through Oman and Qatar that Tehran directly blocked — and why
The under-the-radar Turkey-Saudi-Pakistan meeting happening with zero American presence
A specific date — reportedly this Friday night — when Iran’s naval blockade could lift
The uncomfortable other half of the story: what President Pezeshkian admitted about Iran’s own economic fragility on August 5