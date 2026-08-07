Iran Is Dictating the Terms Now

For twenty-five years, Washington has handed adversaries finished peace deals and called it diplomacy — Iraq’s Oil-for-Food, the Oslo Accords, even the Good Friday Agreement, each one drafted in advance and presented as take-it-or-leave-it. Ukraine’s peace talks in Ankara and Minsk got the same treatment: dismissed the moment they didn’t suit Washington’s maximalist demands. That pattern, according to historian and Tricontinental director Vijay Prashad, has now hit a wall it can’t get through. Iran isn’t negotiating within the parameters Washington set. It’s setting the parameters itself — and forcing the United States to accept a sequencing it spent months trying to avoid.

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