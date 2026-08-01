Iran Isn't Retaliating. It's Ejecting the US
Kuwait is quietly becoming the next Jordan — and Washington's own officials are starting to admit it.
Iran Isn’t Retaliating. It’s Ejecting the US.
Forget everything you’ve heard about “limited strikes” and “de-escalation.” According to reporting shared on this week’s episode, Iran isn’t playing defense anymore — it’s executing a deliberate campaign to make the American military presence in West Asia physically and politically unsustainable. Kuwait, once considered untouchable, is now the subject of internal Wall Street Journal-sourced discussions about a permanent end to US basing. Jordan’s Muwaffaq al-Salti air base has already been devastated. And sources close to the leadership say Tehran has stopped believing anything coming out of Washington — because it’s stopped needing to.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The confidential Gwadar arms pipeline reportedly dwarfing the MANPADS shipment Western media is fixated on
Why sources say we’re not moving toward the endgame — we’re already in it, with a two-week horizon
The classified Beidou/electronic-warfare transfer facilitated by Pakistani technicians — and what “targeting within centimeters” actually means
Why the US can’t find Mojtaba Khamenei — and what that intelligence failure reveals about the whole war
The exact mechanism by which destroying Gulf oil infrastructure would collapse the $40 trillion debt propping up the petrodollar
Why this campaign may not stop at regime change in Iran — and which Gulf monarchies are reportedly next in the blast radius