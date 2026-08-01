Iran Isn’t Retaliating. It’s Ejecting the US.

Forget everything you’ve heard about “limited strikes” and “de-escalation.” According to reporting shared on this week’s episode, Iran isn’t playing defense anymore — it’s executing a deliberate campaign to make the American military presence in West Asia physically and politically unsustainable. Kuwait, once considered untouchable, is now the subject of internal Wall Street Journal-sourced discussions about a permanent end to US basing. Jordan’s Muwaffaq al-Salti air base has already been devastated. And sources close to the leadership say Tehran has stopped believing anything coming out of Washington — because it’s stopped needing to.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):