Iran Just Crossed the NUCLEAR Threshold Trump Secretly BEGS Pakistan to Broker PEACE With Iran

Trump's Treasury Secretary promised the harshest sanctions Iran has ever faced — and the announcement landed like a mouse fart. In this episode, host Zulfiqar Ali and returning contributor Sabrina Salvati break down what Scott Bessent's sanctions rollout actually means, why Pakistan's finance minister is telling Washington to "bring it on," and the back-channel reporting suggesting Trump privately asked Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir to help broker an off-ramp with Iran — even while threatening Islamabad with sanctions.

The conversation goes deeper: sourced reporting on Iran's uranium enrichment moving toward weapons-grade levels, an alleged Camp David exchange where Trump asked about using nuclear weapons and was overruled by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and a fast-expanding Pakistan–Saudi–Turkey defense pact now drawing interest from Egypt and Bangladesh. The episode also covers Bahrain's reported negotiations over the future of the US Fifth Fleet, China's rare-earth mineral leverage, and what all of it means for the US dollar and the shifting multipolar world order.

Sabrina Salvati is a returning Transition Protocol contributor and independent political commentator with an audience of over 400,000 subscribers. Some claims in this episode are sourced and developing rather than fully public — verification status is noted throughout. Transition Protocol is an independent geopolitics channel focused on evidence-based analysis of the shift away from a unipolar world order.#Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Iran #Trump #Sanctions #Pakistan #Nuclear #MiddleEast #BRICS #Dedollarization #FifthFleet #Bahrain #SaudiArabia #Turkey #MultipolarWorld #Israel #Gaza #China #USDollar #WorldNews