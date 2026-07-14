Iran may walk out of the nuclear treaty

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/811Iran may walk out of the nuclear treatyTransition ProtocolJul 14, 2026811Share#Hormuz #Iran #Trump #OilPrices #BRICS #MultipolarWorldDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsErdogan, Pakistan’s chief, and Trump — on one call16 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolIran just told Trump: the Strait is OUR16 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: PEPE EXPOSES Nuclear Green Light for Iran While Erdogan and Munir WARN Trump to Stop16 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA: America Is Running OUT of War Fuel-Will the US and Iran Go Back to War IN 14 HOURS?Jul 13 • Transition ProtocolOne Farsi word explains everything Iran does next: IntiqamJul 13 • Transition ProtocolTwo American 'pleasure craft' are circling the Strait of Hormuz. He says they're not touristsJul 13 • Transition ProtocolAmerica is quietly running out of the one fuel its military needs. Here's the mathJul 13 • Transition Protocol