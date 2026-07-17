Iran switched off US GPS. Now its missiles don’t miss.IRAN STOPPED MISSING

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/21Iran switched off US GPS. Now its missiles don’t miss.IRAN STOPPED MISSINGTransition ProtocolJul 17, 202621ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsA former CIA analyst on what Iran’s NPT warning really means.“NO NUKES → NUKES?” 6 mins ago • Transition ProtocolName one agreement the US hasn’t broken. He’ll wait11 mins ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: LARRY & PEPE -China's 72-HOUR Ultimatum to the US -Fix the Iran DEAL by Monday Or It's WAR40 mins ago • Transition Protocol‘An Ex-CIA analyst counts America's missiles on camera.’ Overlay: ONLY 56 LEFT?Jul 16 • Transition ProtocolSources: the U.S. President is calling Pakistan almost dailyJul 15 • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: Trump Is Trapped-What Iran's Majlis Just Voted For — And What It Deliberately Left OutJul 15 • Transition ProtocolErdogan, Pakistan’s chief, and Trump — on one callJul 14 • Transition Protocol