Someone in the room repeated it back to us word for word: “Losers don’t dictate terms. Winners do.” That’s the message Tehran reportedly sent Washington this week — not through diplomats, but through Pakistan, because the U.S. and Iran still aren’t talking directly.

Attached to that line: five hard preconditions Iran is demanding before it even discusses reopening Hormuz. Not requests. Preconditions.

At the same time, the number driving the other half of this story is already public and already alarming: the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve just hit its lowest level since March 1983. The strait stays closed. The reserve keeps draining. Those two facts are now on a collision course, and the next two weeks decide who blinks.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The complete five-point list of Iran’s preconditions — word for word, not paraphrased

Why Iran reportedly refused to negotiate with Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff, and who they’re talking to instead

The exact tanker pattern in the Strait right now — who’s getting through and who isn’t

What “nearly exhausted in a couple of weeks” actually means for the SPR, and where that claim comes from

The confirmed Mecca defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan — and the detail every network missed

Our read on how this ends, and the specific development that would prove us wrong

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