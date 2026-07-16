Bottom line up front:

Iran’s Majlis has voted 400–0 to accelerate the country’s nuclear capabilities. Sources close to Tehran’s decision-making tell Transition Protocol a nuclear test on Iranian soil is now openly discussed at the highest level.

A decision is expected within days — contingent on whether Sunday’s Pakistan–Qatar mediation window in Islamabad and Doha succeeds or fails.

President Trump has reportedly been placing near-daily personal calls to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, searching for an off-ramp.

Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson assesses the US precision-missile stockpile at just 56 units of the Army’s newest weapon — against a strike tempo that could exhaust it within a week.

Note: several figures below — the nuclear-test deliberation, the Sunday decision timeline, and the 56-missile count — are source-based and not yet independently verified. We flag each one as it comes up, exactly as we do every time.

What Happened

Iran’s parliament delivered a unanimous 400–0 vote this week on two resolutions demanding accelerated nuclear capability — a deliberately vague phrase, according to our sources, and one that is itself part of the story. Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson joined Zulfiqar Ali to map what that vote actually authorizes, and how it fits into a week that could determine whether the US–Iran ceasefire is gone for good.

The backdrop is now confirmed, mainstream reality: the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding has publicly collapsed, President Trump declared it “over” at the NATO summit on July 8, and US Central Command has continued nightly strikes across Iran’s coastline while Iran has hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan and disabled tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

What this episode adds is the part nobody else has connected on camera. According to sources close to the talks:

The nuclear-test question. Inside Mojtaba Khamenei’s inner circle, a test on Iranian soil is reportedly being discussed openly — not as a remote contingency, but as a live option tied to how Sunday’s mediation window goes.

The Trump–Munir backchannel. Away from the public rhetoric, Trump is reportedly calling Field Marshal Asim Munir almost daily, looking for a narrow, face-saving arrangement rather than a full settlement.

The missile arithmetic. Johnson’s assessment — 56 units of the US Army’s newest precision missile — turns an abstract “readiness” debate into a number people can actually hold onto. Iran, by contrast, is assessed to need to strike only ten fixed US targets, from Al Udeid to Erbil, to make the current posture untenable.

The escalation reserve. An NPT withdrawal vote, Hezbollah considering itself “unbound,” and the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint are all described as cards Tehran hasn’t played yet — each one a further rung on the ladder if Sunday fails.

What It Means

The throughline from today’s episode: Tehran’s calculation isn’t built around winning a symmetric fight with Washington. It’s built around demonstrating that de-escalation without concrete guarantees is no longer acceptable — and that a nuclear test, however extreme, is now inside the range of options being weighed rather than outside it.

That’s what makes Sunday’s Pakistan–Qatar window more than a diplomatic formality. If it produces movement, it likely buys time. If it fails, our sources describe the nuclear decision moving to Mojtaba Khamenei’s desk within days — a genuinely different order of crisis than anything since the war began on February 28.

The missile arithmetic matters for a separate reason: it reframes “is the US losing” from a rhetorical question into a supply-chain one. A war of attrition looks very different when one side’s most advanced interceptor stock is measured in the dozens.

What to Watch

Sunday’s mediation window. Islamabad and Doha reopen the channel to Tehran. Whether it produces a concrete framework — not just talks — is the marker to watch. Any formal Iranian move on the NPT. A shift from internal deliberation to a public withdrawal vote would be a major escalation signal in its own right. Strike tempo against the ten named US installations (including Al Udeid and Erbil) — continued or intensifying activity here would be consistent with the doctrine described in today’s episode.

“The United States is facing a thousand targets... Iran only has to hit ten.” — Larry Johnson, on the strike-tempo arithmetic driving this week’s assessment.

Full Episode

Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson join Zulfiqar Ali to break down the 400–0 vote, the Sunday deadline, Trump’s calls to Asim Munir, and the missile stockpile arithmetic nobody in Washington wants said aloud.

Watch here:

Sources Referenced

Public record: June 17 MOU collapse, Trump’s July 8 NATO statement, nightly US strikes, Iranian retaliation on Gulf bases and tankers, resumed US naval blockade — all independently confirmed in mainstream coverage.

Pepe Escobar — globally published geopolitical correspondent.

Larry Johnson — former CIA analyst and State Department counterterrorism official.

(The nuclear-test deliberation, the Sunday-to-decision timeline, and the 56-missile figure are source-based assessments developed through Transition Protocol’s own reporting and are not yet independently corroborated by outside outlets. Treat as developing.)

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