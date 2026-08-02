Iran's 10-to-1 Warning, Delivered in Person
Two hours on the phone with Pakistan's Field Marshal changed the entire calculus — here's what Tehran actually said.
“This Is the Beginning of the End”
That’s not our framing. That’s a direct quote — from a source sitting at the table, relayed with permission, describing what Iran’s leadership now believes about Donald Trump’s position. Hours after the President stood down from a planned new strike on Iran, Tehran didn’t read it as an opening for peace. It read it as confirmation that Washington has run out of leverage — and moved immediately to lock in the advantage. What follows is, in Pepe Escobar’s own words, a serial bombshell: information this publication received directly, hours old, from one of the principals in the room.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The exact 10-to-1 retaliation formula Iran delivered to Washington — and why it just replaced a 2-to-1 standard that held for months
What a nearly two-hour call between Iran’s Foreign Minister and Pakistan’s Field Marshal actually contained
The Chinese satellite-navigation upgrade reportedly completed through Gwadar in the last six days — and what it means for Iran’s targeting accuracy
Why the UAE’s President personally called Tehran — the first Gulf state to do so in six months
The 2,000-vessel “Mosquito Fleet” Iran says is ready now, on top of the 10-to-1 threat
The exact calendar deadline — under two weeks — that’s driving Washington’s urgency more than any battlefield event