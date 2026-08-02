“This Is the Beginning of the End”

That’s not our framing. That’s a direct quote — from a source sitting at the table, relayed with permission, describing what Iran’s leadership now believes about Donald Trump’s position. Hours after the President stood down from a planned new strike on Iran, Tehran didn’t read it as an opening for peace. It read it as confirmation that Washington has run out of leverage — and moved immediately to lock in the advantage. What follows is, in Pepe Escobar’s own words, a serial bombshell: information this publication received directly, hours old, from one of the principals in the room.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):