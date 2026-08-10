Iran’s Supreme Leader has not appeared in public since February 28 — the day a strike killed his father, his wife, and his daughter. For five months, the world has run on his decrees without ever seeing his face. His own foreign minister admits he’s never personally met him. Analysts have openly questioned whether he’s alive.

Last night, one of his decrees replaced the head of Iran’s most sensitive security council — in the middle of a live negotiation with Washington.

Nobody covering this story can tell you who actually gave that order.

We can.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

What our source says about Khamenei’s actual physical condition — and who’s really running the government right now

The real reason behind the Rezaei appointment — and why Western analysts have the story backwards

The delegation quietly heading to Islamabad this week, and what it’s actually there to deliver

Why Iran’s real counter-offer to Washington is smaller than what the wires are reporting — and the exact window it lands in

The six unanswered strikes in the Strait of Hormuz that reveal Washington has quietly run out of military options

How Saudi Arabia’s losing war with Yemen and Japan’s brewing debt crisis connect to all of it

The Islamabad delegation lands within days. By the time it’s public, this section will already be old news. Subscribe now to read it first.