Iran's New Security Chief: Hormuz Stays Shut, No Deal,US Missiles Disable Ship Near Hormuz

Iran's newly appointed security chief Mohsen Rezaei has drawn a hard line: the Strait of Hormuz stays closed until Washington meets Iran's conditions, and any shipping-route arrangement with Oman is legally separate from reopening the strait (Reuters, ABC News, Shafaq News, 11 Aug 2026). Hours later, US forces fired two Hellfire missiles to disable a Panama-flagged cargo ship attempting to reach an Iranian port (Al Jazeera, The National, 11–12 Aug 2026). Zulfiqar Ali and Sabrina Salvati break down what changed inside Iran's military leadership, why Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan's new Mecca defense pact matters if Israel strikes again, and how a weak US jobs report and eroding approval numbers are shrinking Washington's room to escalate.



Also covered: the AIPAC-backed defeat in Michigan's Senate primary (Al Jazeera, NBC News, 4–7 Aug 2026), the organizing effort behind a possible Tucker Carlson–aligned third party (Politico, Time, 3–6 Aug 2026), and the domestic economic backdrop shaping every decision Washington makes overseas.#StraitOfHormuz #Iran #Geopolitics #MeccaPact #SaudiArabia #Turkey #Pakistan #IranWar #MiddleEast #USPolitics #TransitionProtocol #PowerShift