Iran’s newly appointed security chief just said the quiet part out loud: the Strait of Hormuz stays closed until Washington meets Iran’s conditions — full stop. A shipping arrangement with Oman, he made clear, is not the same thing as reopening the strait.

Hours later, U.S. forces fired two missiles to disable a cargo ship that tried to get through anyway.

Four days earlier, in a move most coverage buried, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan quietly bound themselves into a mutual-defense pact — attack one, attack all three. A nuclear-armed state now stands behind Gulf security. Not Washington.

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