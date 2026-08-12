Iran's New Security Chief: Hormuz Stays Shut, No Deal
Hours after the ultimatum, U.S. missiles hit a ship trying to break through anyway — and that's just the start of what changed this week.
Iran’s newly appointed security chief just said the quiet part out loud: the Strait of Hormuz stays closed until Washington meets Iran’s conditions — full stop. A shipping arrangement with Oman, he made clear, is not the same thing as reopening the strait.
Hours later, U.S. forces fired two missiles to disable a cargo ship that tried to get through anyway.
Four days earlier, in a move most coverage buried, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan quietly bound themselves into a mutual-defense pact — attack one, attack all three. A nuclear-armed state now stands behind Gulf security. Not Washington.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
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The real July jobs number the administration would rather you not add up (-23,000, corrected from what circulated)
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