Iran's Two-Week Ultimatum to Washington
A live-read intelligence report reveals the exact date Tehran has set to force America's hand — and what happens if it doesn't move.
Iran’s Two-Week Ultimatum to Washington
Iran’s Supreme Leader has reportedly made a decision most of the world hasn’t caught up to yet: by mid-August, the United States either implements the Islamabad MOU on Iran’s terms, from day one — or Tehran makes it impossible for American forces to remain in the region the way they have for the last fifty years. This isn’t speculation. It’s a live intelligence report, read on air, minutes after it arrived. The window is closing by the hour, not the day. And what’s inside that report reframes everything happening in the Gulf right now.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The exact ultimatum from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s office — and why Iran now considers the MOU already dead
How a single strike in Jordan forced the Pentagon to relocate its entire Gulf command structure into Israel — and why that’s a trap, not a retreat
The confirmed China-Pakistan-Iran arms corridor moving weapons through a port most Western audiences have never heard of
Why Pakistan is “caught between Iraq and a hard place” — bankrolled by Riyadh, but unable to ever move against Tehran
Kataib Hezbollah’s August 6 deadline against American assets on Saudi soil — and what happens if it’s ignored
Why Saudi Arabia’s new anti-Yemen coalition may already be a strategic disaster in the making