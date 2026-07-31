Iran’s Two-Week Ultimatum to Washington

Iran’s Supreme Leader has reportedly made a decision most of the world hasn’t caught up to yet: by mid-August, the United States either implements the Islamabad MOU on Iran’s terms, from day one — or Tehran makes it impossible for American forces to remain in the region the way they have for the last fifty years. This isn’t speculation. It’s a live intelligence report, read on air, minutes after it arrived. The window is closing by the hour, not the day. And what’s inside that report reframes everything happening in the Gulf right now.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):