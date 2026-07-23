Tonight’s conversation with Pravin Sawhney — editor of FORCE magazine and one of the region’s most closely watched defense analysts — lands on the 12th straight night of US strikes on Iran. Before getting into what he argues is happening behind the scenes, here’s what’s actually on the record.

What’s confirmed.

The Strait of Hormuz standoff is real and contested in real time: Iran’s IRGC claims operational control of the strait, while US Central Command disputes that claim — that’s an open, live dispute in today’s reporting, not something either side has settled. The US national debt sits near $39 trillion, a figure that’s part of the public record and central to why any threat to dollar-based oil trade matters economically. And this is now the longest sustained US air campaign against Iran in the current conflict, night after night, with no announced end date.

What Sawhney is arguing — and what I want to be upfront about.

Sawhney’s central claim tonight is that the US has already signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding that he says respected American analysts are privately calling a “surrender document” — one he argues proves Iran still has military options left and the US does not. I have not independently verified this document’s existence or text, and neither has anyone else publicly. I’m presenting it as his claim, sourced to what he says he’s hearing, not as confirmed fact.

The same goes for several of his other claims tonight: that Iran switched its missile guidance from GPS to China’s BeiDou system in January, extending its strike range to places like Diego Garcia; that Iran now fields hypersonic missiles capable of threatening US carriers; that US Patriot and THAAD interceptor stocks are running low and depend on Chinese-controlled rare earths; and that Pakistan is emerging as the security anchor for a new bloc of Gulf states looking for cover outside the US umbrella. These are Sawhney’s read of the situation, built on his own sourcing — not things I can independently confirm. Take them as one well-placed analyst’s assessment, not settled history.

Why I’m still bringing you this.

Even if you set aside every unconfirmed claim, the confirmed layer alone is enough to matter: an unresolved fight over who actually controls Hormuz, a debt load that makes any dollar-trade disruption dangerous, and a war entering its second week of nightly strikes with no clear diplomatic off-ramp announced. Whether or not there’s a signed document, the question Sawhney is really asking — is the US negotiating from strength or from exhaustion — is one worth sitting with regardless of how each individual claim eventually checks out.

Bottom line: watch the confirmed dispute over Hormuz control closely over the next few days — that’s the piece that will actually be verifiable one way or another. Everything else here, I’ll flag the moment it moves from one analyst’s claim to something confirmed.