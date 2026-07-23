Transition Protocol

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wally jasper's avatar
wally jasper
5h

It's already established that the 14 point MOU that was essentially formulated by Iran is the one that Trump signed. Why are you saying it is not confirmed? Also pretty well established is the fact that Iran switched from GPS to Bei Dou when it realized that the US was jamming its GPS so that Iran's missiles were consistently missing their targets. China had earlier experienced US meddling with its GPS which left one of its ships stranded without any geographical positioning support. That is when China developed its own: Bei Dou. Now that Iran has integrated its missile system with Bei Dou its missile accuracy has dramatically increased.

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