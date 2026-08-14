Saudi Arabia’s king endorsed the Mecca Pact within the last 24 hours. Three longtime American allies — Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan — countries that have leaned on Washington for security since the 1940s, just built a defense arrangement that doesn’t include the United States at all. That alone would be the story. It isn’t the story.

The actual story: Iran was reportedly informed before the pact was signed. Tehran’s public downplaying wasn’t confusion — it was restraint, because Iranian officials already knew what was in it. On this week’s episode, Zulfiqar Ali goes further than “informed”: Pakistan and Iran have grown closer in the last two to three months than in the previous fifty years combined, and Iran’s Speaker of Parliament and Foreign Minister have both been invited to Islamabad around this week’s Independence Day.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Why this is structurally nothing like NATO’s Article 5 — and the specific trigger clause that changes what “mutual defense” actually means here

The China-Pakistan-Iran military technology channel our source says gave Iran precision-strike capability against a much larger adversary

Why India’s flagship $KM-scale trade corridor through Saudi Arabia and Israel may now be unworkable — and what it costs Gautam Adani’s ports specifically

The reason Vijay Prashad calls the “Sunni alliance” framing dangerous and factually wrong

Which Gulf states are the most likely next members — and the two North African countries nobody’s talking about yet

Why both India and Europe may be walking into the same energy predicament at the same time

The oil-supply math in this section directly affects where prices go next for anyone dependent on Gulf crude. Subscribe now to see the full picture before the market catches up.