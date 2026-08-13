Disclosure standard. Every item below carries a confidence label consistent with our on-air standard: [CONFIRMED] — established in the public record across multiple independent, credible sources; [SOURCED] — Transition Protocol reporting from sources with direct access, corroborated across contacts or consistent with the public record’s direction of travel; [PARTIALLY CORROBORATED] — the general direction is supported, but a specific detail remains unconfirmed; [SINGLE-SOURCE / UNCORROBORATED] — attributed intelligence from a single channel, not yet independently verified. Read each item at its labeled weight — that discipline is why this brief exists, and it is the same discipline you have seen applied across our weekly Security Briefings.