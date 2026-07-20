Oil just ran out of exits

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/202Oil just ran out of exitsTransition ProtocolJul 20, 2026202ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsWhy Pakistan won’t save the Saudis10 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolA personal message from the Leader is being hand-carried into Islamabad right now10 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA LARRY:Zero Exits: Houthis Blockade Saudi Arabia-Iran’s Secret Letter to Pakistan10 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolThe U.S. is punching itself out: “AMERICA IS LOSING?”Jul 19 • Transition ProtocolHow many missiles does the U.S. actually have left?“EMPTY ARSENAL”Jul 19 • Transition ProtocolThe one condition Washington doesn’t want read aloudJul 19 • Transition ProtocolEMERGENCY BROADCAST: PEPE Exposes: US BOMBS Iran's Nuclear Plant TEHRAN Unleashes Heaviest Strikes on US BasesJul 19 • Transition Protocol