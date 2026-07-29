Our overnight sources: one hour-long phone call kept the Hormuz talks from collapsing

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/21Our overnight sources: one hour-long phone call kept the Hormuz talks from collapsingTransition ProtocolJul 29, 202621ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsIran's exact 3 conditions — and why Trump keeps rejecting the order.se' is an entire geopolitical deadlock in 22 mins ago • Transition ProtocolA former CIA analyst's five-word verdict on Saudi Arabia's new war26 mins ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA & PEPE BREAKS :Saudi's Suicidal Attack Just Shook the IRAN Talks And Trump Is LYING About It1 hr ago • Transition ProtocolAbqaiq is burning, the Red Sea is uninsurable — so why is oil falling?Jul 28 • Transition ProtocolThe nuclear file was the cover story. The war was always about this straitJul 28 • Transition ProtocolIran just said yes. Not to Trump's deal — to its ownJul 28 • Transition ProtocolPEPE BREAKS Iran Says YES On Its Terms: Inside Monday's Rawalpindi Meeting US Team with Asim MunirJul 28 • Transition Protocol