A source with direct access to the Office of Iran’s Supreme Leader says something happened this week that hasn’t been officially confirmed — and may never be. A face-to-face meeting between President Pezeshkian and Leader Mojtaba Khamenei that reportedly ran no less than six hours. Not a photo-op. A working session on how Iran negotiates with Washington from here.

At the same time, Pakistan — one of the world’s nine nuclear-armed states — has reportedly extended its nuclear umbrella to Turkey and Saudi Arabia for the first time since it became a nuclear power. And per one analyst’s assessment, discussions on extending that same protection may now include Iran itself.

Six named figures now sit atop a reorganized Iranian security command. A Hormuz reopening framework is reportedly “practically clinched.” None of this has hit the wires yet.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Why Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella extension to Turkey and Saudi Arabia is being called the biggest shift in its nuclear posture since it became a nuclear power — and what “discussions with Iran” would actually mean if confirmed

Who Mohsen Rezaei actually is, and why his new title makes him the single most important man in Iran’s negotiating position — more than the Foreign Minister

The exact Hormuz channel-split framework reportedly close to signature: who controls what, and by when

Why Pakistan told Iran about the Mecca Pact before signing it — and what that trust signal actually means

The specific mechanism Iran is reportedly using to make reparations part of the negotiating table, and why Washington will never agree to it

The August 16 deadline nobody’s talking about, and why the Iranians aren’t in any hurry to beat it

If Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella really does extend toward Tehran, it rewrites the security map of the entire region — and you’ll have read it here before a single wire service touches it. Subscribe now to get the full picture while it’s still ahead of the news cycle.