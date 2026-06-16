Pepe Escobar: Iran's Final WARNING to Trump Over Hormuz-Will the US–Iran War Restart??

ran sent the United States a secret, coded warning — and repeated it three times through Pakistan — just as the US–Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz heads to signing. In this exclusive breakdown, Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali reveal the hidden terms behind the agreement: the ~$24 billion Washington must return, Iran's hard red line on Israel in Lebanon, and the “bilateral” retaliation doctrine now in force.

They also reveal what almost no one is reporting — that Russia's Putin and China's Xi were standing directly behind the Iran–Pakistan alignment, and why insiders believe the deal is already being sabotaged before the ink dries, with war potentially resuming after the US midterms.

Guest Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical correspondent with direct sources across Eurasia. Brought to you by Transition Protocol — serious, source-driven geopolitical analysis, unfiltered by corporate media.



#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #PepeEscobar #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #USIran #IranDeal #Hormuz #Russia #China #BRICS #Trump #MiddleEast #OilPrices #Multipolar #TransitionProtocol #IranWar #Lebanon #Pakistan #putin



•0:00 — The Secret Iran Warning

•02:23 — Why the G7 Is Now Irrelevant

•04:34 — The Coded Message Sent Through Pakistan

•06:00 — The $24 Billion the US Must Repay

•08:48 — “You Break It, We Break It Twice”

•11:22 — Iran's Clenched-Fist Doctrine

•13:32 — Inside the 14-Point Memo

•16:20 — Why War Could Restart After the Midterms

•18:06 — How Israel Is Already Sabotaging the Deal

•23:50 — Putin & Xi: Secretly Behind Iran

•31:12 — Pakistan's Decisive Secret Role