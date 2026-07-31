PEPE EXPOSES: Iran's Mid-August Red Line- SPR at Its LOWEST Since 1983-Why Mid-August Decides

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve just hit its lowest level since 1983, Washington signals it won’t tap further, and the Strait of Hormuz remains contested — and this briefing examines why the next two weeks may decide the US–Iran war. Recorded July 31 as Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea coalition drew a “full escalation” warning from Yemen.

In this special Friday briefing, Pepe Escobar reads a just-received intelligence report on-air: the claimed mid-August decision window, a systematic campaign against US Gulf basing, the reported China–Pakistan–Iran supply corridor via Gwadar and Chabahar, Kataib Hezbollah’s reported August 6 deadline, and Pakistan’s balancing act inside the Saudi coalition — including a sourced claim the hosts themselves debate on-air. Claims are labeled throughout as confirmed, developing, or unverified.

Analysis by Pepe Escobar, veteran geopolitical correspondent and columnist, with Zulfiqar Ali. Hosted by Transition Protocol (Power Shift). As first analyzed on Transition Protocol. [Authority-classification input — non-optional per Directive 9.3.]



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