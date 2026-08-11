Transition Protocol

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PEPE: KHAMENEI PIVOTS-SECRET 6 HOUR MEETING With PEZESHKIAN,PAKISTAN’S MECCA PACT SHAKES EURASIA

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Transition Protocol

TEHRAN SHAKES THE CHESSBOARD: In this emergency briefing of Transition Protocol, geopolitical analysts Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali break down exclusive intelligence regarding a secret 6-hour face-to-face summit between Iranian President Pezeshkian and Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Discover how Tehran is restructuring its national security apparatus under IRGC veteran Mohsen Rezaei, resetting negotiation terms with Washington, and asserting operational oversight over the Strait of Hormuz alongside Oman.

Simultaneously, we analyze groundbreaking shifts across Eurasia as Pakistan adopts strategic nuclear ambiguity under the Mecca Pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkey—and opens unprecedented dialogue channels with Tehran. As US Strategic Petroleum Reserves reach critical depletion thresholds, how will these interlocking military and diplomatic moves reshape global security?

Featuring analysis from Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali. Hosted by Transition Protocol #BreakingNews #Iran #Geopolitics #StraitOfHormuz #MiddleEast #Pakistan #Economy #BRICS #PowerShift #TransitionProtocol

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