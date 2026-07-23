Pravin Sawhney: IRAN has already WON the WAR -Trump Signed The Surrender himself

Iran has already won its war with the United States — and according to defense analyst Pravin Sawhney (Editor, FORCE magazine), that defeat is now quietly killing the petrodollar. In this exclusive Transition Protocol interview, recorded as the US carries out its 12th straight night of strikes on Iran, Sawhney lays out why the Strait of Hormuz is the real center of gravity of this war, why the MOU Trump signed is being called a "surrender document" by US analysts, and how a shift away from the dollar threatens a $39 trillion debt load and the foundations of American power.



Host Zulfiqar Ali — who says he had a hand in building the original 1974 petrodollar architecture — presses Sawhney on what comes next: Iran’s reported "one more shot," the exodus of US forces from Qatar and Bahrain, China’s BeiDou-guided missiles, and Pakistan’s rise as the anchor of a new regional order. This is source-driven geopolitical analysis, not commentary. Claims described as developing or source-based are labeled as such on screen.



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