Pravin Sawhney:GULF DONE TRUSTING WASHINGTON-SAUDI BUILT A BACKUP ROAD, AMERICA OUT — NOW

The Gulf wants America out — now. A new defense pact, a bypass trade route around the Strait of Hormuz, and a forecast US withdrawal timeline all point the same direction: analyst Pravin Sawhney breaks down why the region’s oldest security relationship is quietly coming apart.



We cover what changed after the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, why Saudi Arabia is routing cargo around Hormuz entirely, and what a analyst-forecast US drawdown before November could mean for oil, shipping, and regional alliances.



Confirmed developments are sourced to Reuters, SPA, Al Jazeera, CNN, NBC, and NPR reporting from 7–10 August 2026. The November withdrawal timeline is the guest’s forecast, not independently confirmed, and is labeled as such throughout.#Makkah #Gulf #SaudiArabia #Pakistan #Turkey #Iran #StraitOfHormuz #Geopolitics #MultipolarWorld #WestAsia #TransitionProtocol