Transition Protocol

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Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
6h

Thank you for your unsurpassed analysis!

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Zhou Ai Zhen's avatar
Zhou Ai Zhen
11h

Another fake ceasefire to walk into? Why does China encourage playing these games at the expense of others? If China needs world economy to roll for its sake, then it should have stood up to the bully loud and clear long ago. Bureaucrats play while children die.

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