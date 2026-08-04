SABBY: IRAN DENIES HORMUZ DEAL-IRAN'S THREAT WORKED,TRUMP BACKED OFF-CAN TRUMP STILL PUNISH IRAN?

Iran has officially denied reports of any agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contradicting claims that a new deal had been reached. In this episode of Power Shift, Zulfiqar Ali is joined by Sabrina Salvati (Sabby Sabs) to examine what happened, why Tehran rejected the reported deal, and what this means for the growing US-Iran confrontation.



We break down Iran's official statements, the geopolitical implications for the Strait of Hormuz, the role of Oman, rising tensions in the Gulf, and how these developments could affect global oil markets and international security.



In this video:



Iran denies any Hormuz reopening agreement

Trump's announced Hormuz deal examined

Why Tehran says no direct US negotiations are taking place

The Strait of Hormuz and global energy security

US-Iran tensions and regional escalation

Pentagon planning and military developments

What this means for oil prices, shipping, and the Middle East



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