Sabrina Salvati:They Discussed Nuking Iran Twice. Here’s Who Stopped It.“All-Out War” Warning

NUCLEAR WEAPONS ON IRAN WERE DISCUSSED IN STRATEGY MEETINGS — and according to informed sources, the atomic-bomb question was raised twice inside the Trump administration before the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs shut it down. On the day the Iran–US MOU died, Sabrina Salvati of Sabby Sabs joins Zulfiqar Ali on Transition Protocol with the statement Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene put on the record, the new Iranian announcement that Tehran is abandoning defence and going on the offensive, and the warning that an unbroken US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz means all-out war.

Inside this episode: why our sources say Trump is militarily trapped — out of ammunition, bases destroyed, no interceptors and no radar; why US warships are being held 300–500 kilometres back from Iranian range; the crew complaints spreading from the USS Abraham Lincoln to the USS Boxer; how Mojtaba Khamenei’s takeover and Mohsen Rezaei’s IRGC command unified Iran’s leadership; how Chinese, Russian and Pakistani support is accelerating Iranian weapons production; Jared Kushner’s Gaza demilitarisation statement; and the 2027 food-shortage alert now attached to the fertiliser flows through Hormuz — the part of this story that reaches your fuel tank and your grocery bill.

Guest credibility note: Sabrina Salvati (Sabby Sabs) is an independent political commentator and historian-by-training whose work on US foreign policy, AIPAC funding and the Gaza genocide has built one of the most-followed anti-war audiences in independent US media. Host: Zulfiqar Ali, Transition Protocol.

Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel. We label every claim: CONFIRMED where it is publicly verifiable, DEVELOPING where it is source-based and not yet fully public, and UNVERIFIED where it is single-source or predictive. Claims attributed to informed sources in this episode are the reporting of this channel and its contributors and are not independently verified. The White House denies the nuclear-discussion reporting; Qatar denies holding Iranian pilots. New conversations twice a week — Sabrina joins us every Monday.#Iran #Hormuz #Trump #NuclearWeapons #IranWar #StraitOfHormuz #MarjorieTaylorGreene #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #MiddleEast #IRGC #Khamenei #OilPrices #FoodCrisis2027 #Gaza #Kushner #AIPAC #WarPowers #Multipolar #TransitionProtocol