Three days ago, Saudi Arabia signed a defense pact with Turkey and Pakistan — and every major outlet reported it as an alliance. It isn’t one. Turkey brings an army. Pakistan brings nuclear weapons. Saudi Arabia brings something else entirely: money.

Because after watching the West freeze $300 billion of Russia’s reserves in 2022, Riyadh looked at its own fortune sitting in Western banks and drew the only conclusion that made sense.

The American guarantee it has paid for since 1974 no longer holds. So it went shopping for a new one.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Why Saudi Arabia — the weakest military partner of the three signatories — is the one actually paying

The exact mechanism connecting Russia’s frozen reserves to what was just signed in Mecca

Why U.S. air-defense assets quietly moved out of Saudi Arabia and into Israel this year

The reported 80% interceptor depletion behind Washington’s disappearing security guarantee

What the 55th anniversary of Nixon closing the gold window has to do with any of this

A first-hand account from someone who helped build the original petrodollar system — and walked away from it

The Nixon anniversary lands in five days. After that, this analysis stops being ahead of the story. Subscribe now to read it first.