Security Briefing — Paid Subscribers Only
Week of July 20, 2026 · Iran–Gulf Crisis Escalation
Disclosure standard. Every item below carries a confidence label consistent with our on-air standard: [CONFIRMED] — established in the public record; [SOURCED] — Transition Protocol reporting from sources with direct access, corroborated across contacts or consistent with the public record's direction of travel; [SINGLE-SOURCE] — attributed intelligence from one highly placed source, unverified. Read each item at its labeled weight — that discipline is why this briefing exists.