Sources: the U.S. President is calling Pakistan almost daily

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.122Sources: the U.S. President is calling Pakistan almost dailyTransition ProtocolJul 15, 2026122ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent Posts‘An Ex-CIA analyst counts America's missiles on camera.’ Overlay: ONLY 56 LEFT?22 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: Trump Is Trapped-What Iran's Majlis Just Voted For — And What It Deliberately Left Out22 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolErdogan, Pakistan’s chief, and Trump — on one callJul 14 • Transition ProtocolIran may walk out of the nuclear treatyJul 14 • Transition ProtocolIran just told Trump: the Strait is OURJul 14 • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: PEPE EXPOSES Nuclear Green Light for Iran While Erdogan and Munir WARN Trump to StopJul 14 • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA: America Is Running OUT of War Fuel-Will the US and Iran Go Back to War IN 14 HOURS?Jul 13 • Transition Protocol