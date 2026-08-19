In the second week of May, a back channel to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was opened through Iraqi Kurdistan.

It sat dormant for three months.

The White House resurrected it a few days ago, carrying an offer of billions of dollars.

The head of the IRGC reportedly answered that taking it would be treason.

Tehran then authorised passing the whole account to Pakistan’s army chief — the man Trump calls almost daily.

Separately, the last Gulf tankers sailed on 27 February, and Europe is now first in line for the diesel shortage that followed.

Those two things are the same story.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The channel opened in the second week of May , who set it up, and the two names that authorised it.

Nechirvan Barzani , president of Iraqi Kurdistan — the route in, and the exact chain the message travelled up.

Why Asim Munir refused first , in his own reported words, and what Trump had asked him to do.

The six land routes opened in April and the Chinese-built railway that make a blockade unenforceable.

$3 billion in cash and two tons of gold to Tehran last week — then the UAE cut off all trade days later.

Why Europe is hit first by the diesel shortage, and why it cannot be fixed until Hormuz reopens.

Tehran’s own estimate, relayed to us this morning, is that this resolves in a week to fifteen days — and we record again Monday with Larry and Tuesday with Pepe, which means subscribers get the next turn of it before anyone else.