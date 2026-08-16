On Saturday, a man who was not running Iran’s national security a month ago approved an option that reaches into your house.

Not a strike on a base. Not a tanker seizure. The undersea cables under the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb — the physical wires carrying internet traffic between Asia, the Gulf, Europe and parts of the United States.

Transition Protocol was told this by sources with direct knowledge. It is not independently confirmed, and it is an authorization, not an execution — that distinction matters and we hold to it.

But here is why it is the most consequential sentence spoken this month: that option now sits with a leadership that has already concluded Washington cannot end this war looking like a winner.

Which means there is no deal on the table where Iran concedes enough for Trump to declare victory and go home.

A conflict with no exit does not stay frozen. It searches for pressure points.

You are reading this on one of them.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The substance of the MBS–Trump phone call — no airspace, no bases, and a demand from Riyadh that Washington has never received before.

Two tons of gold and $3 billion , flown into Tehran aboard three separate aircraft — and why calling it a “payment” gets the entire story backwards.

The interceptor arithmetic: which US missile inventories are reportedly down to 50% , which assessment says 39% , and why the rebuild takes years rather than months.

The few days Iran’s new security chief granted diplomacy before the IRGC’s position prevails — and exactly when that clock started running.

Why 57 Pakistani F-16s that flew to Saudi Arabia for a January exercise appear never to have flown home.

The single concession that would let Washington declare victory — and the reason Tehran will not make it.

The window granted to diplomacy was measured in days, and it started counting on Saturday. Everything below is written for the people who need to understand it before it closes — not after.