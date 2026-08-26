Our host was woken through the night by phone calls.

By morning he had spoken to the man drafting an announcement for Pakistan’s prime minister.

The sequencing, he was told, is agreed: Iran reopens Hormuz as sanctions and the blockade lift, contemporaneously.

Then sixty to ninety days of truce, then indirect talks with Pakistan mediating.

He was told to expect it inside twenty-four to forty-eight hours.

Both of his co-hosts told him on air that they do not have evidence for it.

We are publishing all of that, including the argument.

6. Paywall teaser box

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The three-step sequence described to us from Shehbaz Sharif’s office , by the person tasked with writing the announcement.

Why Mohsen Rezaei — not the president — was the conversation that mattered in Tehran, and what that tells you.

The move our guest calls suicidal if Iran makes it first, and the reciprocity that has to arrive in the same minute.

20 percent of the world’s diesel and jet fuel supply, gone since 1 August , and what it did to your pump price.

What Iran just told Oman to stop doing, and why it means Tehran now controls the strait north and south.

The exchange where two of our own analysts declined to accept our lead story on camera.

The window our source named is twenty-four to forty-eight hours — which means by the time you read this on Friday, you will already know whether this account held.