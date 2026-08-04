The Call That Stopped a War

There was no “Gates of Hell” attack on Iran this weekend — and according to this week’s briefing, that’s not because Washington had a change of heart. It’s because Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince picked up the phone and told Trump plainly: proceed, and you’re on your own to pay for it. Layered behind that call is a second, even more pointed message — reportedly delivered by Pakistan’s Field Marshal, in five words that ended the conversation: “The time for escalation has ended.” What follows is the clearest picture yet of what actually happened this weekend, and the countdown now running toward August 16.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):