The Meeting Everyone’s Watching

Tomorrow, Benjamin Netanyahu walks into the White House expecting a fight. Multiple Israeli outlets — Channel 13 and Kan among them — reported over the weekend that Donald Trump has demanded, not requested, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, and that Netanyahu has already told his own cabinet he intends to say no to the President’s face. Netanyahu left for Washington saying Iran tops his agenda; Reuters, Axios, and Politico all have the meeting locked for Tuesday.

On paper, this is the story of the week: an open rupture between Washington and Jerusalem over how far the Iran war should go.

But according to reporting from a Tehran-connected source on this week’s episode, that confrontation may already be beside the point.

The Claim No One Else Has

Roughly ten days ago, Mojtaba Khamenei — son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — reportedly went to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf to ask a narrow but explosive question: could he proceed with nuclear weapons development despite his father’s long-standing fatwa against it?

Sistani’s answer, as relayed to the podcast’s sources, was that the ruling died with the man who issued it — that circumstances have changed enough to make it non-binding — and that development is now religiously defensible as protection against an existential threat. Mojtaba has reportedly given the order to build the capability, with a demonstration on Iranian soil authorized “if push comes to shove,” though not use of a weapon.

None of this appears anywhere in Western reporting. It is single-source, unverified, and treated on the show itself as exactly that — sourced claims, not settled fact. But it would explain a lot about the posture Iran has taken in negotiations since Khamenei’s funeral: crowds reportedly chanting for revenge rather than reconciliation, and a regime that seems to be negotiating from confidence rather than desperation.

Why Iran Might Actually Have the Leverage

The episode lays out four cards Tehran is holding, and they’re harder to dismiss than the “Iran is weak and begging” framing coming out of Washington.

1. The Islamabad Channel

Iran is reportedly telling Pakistan there’s nothing to discuss until paragraph one of the June MOU — full withdrawal, unfrozen assets — is actually implemented, not promised. Al Jazeera and other outlets have independently confirmed the Pakistan/Qatar mediation track and this precondition.

2. A Depleted American Arsenal

Reporting described 19-plus radar and satellite-communication systems destroyed across Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, with losses at Al Udeid alone estimated near $2 billion. That tracks with CNN and other outlets’ independent reporting this year on JASSM and interceptor stockpiles running thin — reportedly to the point that two more weeks of sustained strikes would force much riskier low-altitude bombing runs.

3. The Sour-Crude Problem

With roughly a quarter of the world’s sour crude supply off the market and most U.S. refineries built for a different grade, diesel and jet fuel shortages are becoming the kind of pocketbook issue that outlasts news cycles.

4. A Ticking Clock, Not an Open One

No further U.S. strikes are expected before Wednesday — Tuesday is reserved for Lindsey Graham’s funeral in Washington, with both Trump and Netanyahu attending. That’s a real, confirmed deadline, and it means whatever gets decided in that White House meeting has roughly 48 hours before the next window opens.

What’s Confirmed — and What Isn’t

It’s worth being precise here, because the show is.

Confirmed by independent reporting: Trump’s withdrawal demand, Netanyahu’s planned refusal, Tuesday’s meeting, the funeral pause, and the broader munitions and fuel strain.

Not confirmed — single source only: the Sistani ruling, and the claim that Iran’s nuclear program actually advanced during the war rather than degrading.

That distinction matters, because if the fatwa story is even partly right, it reframes everything happening in Washington this week. Netanyahu can win every argument in that meeting room and it won’t matter much if the religious brake that kept Iran’s program symbolic for two decades has quietly come off.

The Story Behind the Story

The White House showdown is the story every network has. The fatwa is the story only one source is telling — and it’s the one that would make Tuesday’s headlines look, in hindsight, like they were about the wrong meeting entirely.

We’ll know more by Wednesday, when the pause ends and someone has to decide what comes next.

Reporting on the Sistani ruling and Iran’s internal nuclear decision-making is based on single-source claims and has not been independently verified. It is presented here, as on the original broadcast, as sourced reporting rather than confirmed fact.