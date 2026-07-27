Transition Protocol

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simplyfunction's avatar
simplyfunction
5h

A link to the YouTube video would be helpful, instead of having to do a search for it. Thanks for your great reporting.

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Steve Hewitt's avatar
Steve Hewitt
4hEdited

If this is indeed true, then it is worth noting that after decades of accusing Iran of developing a nuclear weapon (which they clearly were not) it has been the actions of the Levantine Euro-colony and the US that have driven a change of heart in Iran. Bravo Donny, bravo Benzit, way to go!

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