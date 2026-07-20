Transition Protocol

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Mamie Teresa's avatar
Mamie Teresa
7h

Transition Protocol … Please update your payment portal to the stated annual subscription of $50.00, stated by Mr. Larry Johnson before and also today, 20 July 2026. I would like to subscribe to Transition Protocol for the $50.00 annual rate. This is all I can afford. Any higher amount, please tell Trump to increase our social security!!!

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John Williams's avatar
John Williams
5hEdited

Larry, I just wanted to tell you one of my favorite jokes from George Burns. Someone asked him how many cigars he smoked a day and he said 18.

My God, man what does your doctor say!

My doctor‘s dead.🙂

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