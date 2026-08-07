The Mecca Pact Nobody Can Read

Three men stood in Mecca today, prayed facing the holy city, and signed a mutual-defense pact with an Article 5-style clause — an attack on one is an attack on all. Saudi Arabia. Turkey. Pakistan. A nuclear power is now treaty-bound to a country it has never trusted and a monarchy hedging every direction at once. And here is the part that should stop you: there were no leaks. Not from Istanbul, not from Islamabad, not from Riyadh. On the exact same day, in the exact same region, Iran and Oman are finishing a separate deal that hands Tehran effective control over one-fifth of the world’s oil supply — and Washington isn’t in the room for either one.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The exact inbound/outbound control split for the Strait of Hormuz, and why it amounts to Iran holding a majority stake in global oil logistics

The three unanswered questions this briefing puts directly to Pakistan’s political-military establishment — and why the answers change everything

The specific assignment reportedly given to Islamabad regarding Iran and Ansar Allah, and what it reveals about who this pact is actually built to deter

The on-air confession from a source who personally helped construct the petrodollar system in the 1970s — and why he says its collapse is no longer in question

The overlooked Yemen scenario that could turn this pact into a trigger for renewed war within weeks

The specific mid-August date already priced in by JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and every oil trader in the Gulf — and why Trump’s own generals have told him there’s nothing left

The next few days will decide whether this pact reshapes West Asia or collapses under its own contradictions — and by the time it’s public knowledge, the positioning will already be over. Subscribe now to read the full briefing before that window closes.