The moment the deterrence model broke

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/111The moment the deterrence model brokeTransition ProtocolJul 23, 2026111ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsBREAKING: Alex krainer -The Hidden Reason for the Iran War,Behind the Rubio–Lavrov Talks4 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolIran’s oil weapon is deadlier than a nuke. 4 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolMost dollars aren’t controlled by America.5 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolIran is waiting for the final blow.“THE FINAL BLOW”6 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolThe real winner of the Iran war6 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolA US President just SIGNED a surrender document6 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolPravin Sawhney: IRAN has already WON the WAR -Trump Signed The Surrender himself6 hrs ago • Transition Protocol